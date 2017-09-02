Nova Scotians are waking up to find gas prices have increased for the second day in a row.

A day after prices jumped about seven cents per litre, they've climbed again by about the same amount; in Halifax a litre of regular gasoline was sitting at a minimum of 119.9 cents. The price of diesel did not change.

Gas prices are typically changed every Friday in this province and based on a seven-day average. However, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board announced on Friday it would be invoking the interrupter clause, a provision that allows for sudden price adjustments in cases where there's a need for a significant change — typically of at least five cents per litre or more — in either direction.

Gas prices across North America are soaring in the wake of hurricane weather in Texas that, along with causing at least 31 deaths and creating billions of dollars in damage, has also shut down refineries in that state and elsewhere, which accounts for about a third of all gasoline production in America.