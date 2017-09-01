Storm weather in Texas may be miles away from Nova Scotia but it's having an effect on the price of gas here.

On Friday, regular gasoline in Nova Scotia jumped seven cents to $1.13 per litre; diesel is up two cents per litre at $0.99.

Dan McTeague, a petroleum analyst with the website GasBuddy.com, said those spikes are just the start and there is "definitely more to come."

"The increases that we are paying today is about half of what we've seen in, say, other parts of eastern Canada," McTeague told Information Morning.

"In Toronto, for instance, gas prices have shot up from $1.10 eight days ago to $1.32 for Saturday."

31% of U.S. production affected

Nova Scotia gas prices are typically set on Fridays and based on a seven-day average. There is an interrupter clause, however, that allows for changes within the week in the event of a significant event.

Such an event is happening now in Texas, where catastrophic weather that's left death and massive destruction in its wake has also forced the shutdown of 14 refineries, which represent about 31 per cent of all gasoline production in America.

The situation is further exacerbated by the Colonial Pipeline — a significant artery in the United States — currently being offline.

"The economics, obviously, are a reflection of what looks like a shortage and potential scarcity," said McTeague.

High prices here for a while

If the interrupter clause isn't used here in the coming days, McTeague said he expects another increase in the range of seven cents by next Friday.

"You're probably paying about $1.22 to $1.25 this time next week unless something should change course."

Depending on the assessment of damages at the Texas refineries, McTeague said drivers could be looking at sustained high prices through September and into October.