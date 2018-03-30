Long weekend brings 5.8 cent gas price jump

Nova Scotia motorists heading into the long Easter weekend were greeted with a 5.8 cent gas price hike Friday morning.

Gas prices took a leap overnight, rising to 123.4 cents a litre for regular, self-serve gasoline from 117.6 in the Halifax area. In other parts of the province, the price could range as high as 127.5 cents per litre.

The hike was expected as motorists head into the long Easter weekend.

Diesel prices were also up to 119 centres per litre, from 117.9 the previous week.

Last year at this time, regular self-serve gasoline was selling at 105.7 cents in the Halifax area, with diesel at 101.5 cents.