Former Lunenburg bank spared from becoming 'another hipster café,' says new owner

When Garth Turner learned the building that housed a Bank of Montreal branch for 110 years in Lunenburg, N.S., was up for sale, he felt compelled to buy it.

A lover of older buildings, he was worried about who might buy it and what they might do with it.

"I was kind of thinking, 'If I don't do it, this might turn into a pizza joint, a dollar store or, God forbid, another hipster café, and so maybe it has to have a more dignified use, so here we are," said Turner, a financial adviser and analyst whose previous careers have included work as a journalist and federal cabinet minister.

The building went up for sale after the Bank of Montreal pulled out of the community last year, although an ATM remains next door. The bank's nearest location is in nearby Mahone Bay.

The building is at the corner of King and Pelham streets. (CBC)

Originally from Ontario, Turner visited the South Shore community about six years ago to lecture on finance at the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic. Turner and his wife were smitten by the community and within months bought a home there.

"Lunenburg is unique because of, obviously, the architecture, the natural beauty, the care heritage is given here — people really honour their background and heritage and I think that's wonderful," he said.

Turner loves the building's stone exterior as well as how the building resembles the bank's Montreal headquarters. The stone used for the Lunenburg building came from Shelburne.

The building features an atrium. (CBC)

Turner is past the halfway mark in a planned two-month renovation of the building to restore it to its original state. The work has included upgrading the building's electrical system, drywall and flooring.

As well, the night deposit box that was installed around 60 years ago at the corner of King and Pelham streets was removed to make way for a new entrance. It was no easy feat because the deposit box was encased in concrete and rebar, and weighed around 1,360 kilograms.

"What a giant sucker," said Turner. "Sadly, it was not full of money, but what are you going to do?"

Just tore the 60-yr-old night deposit box out of the B of M branch I bought. Turner Investments expands! <a href="https://t.co/5MHseKdYaJ">pic.twitter.com/5MHseKdYaJ</a> —@garthturner

A door is being custom made for the new entrance. The space is an inch wider at the top than it is at the bottom.

Turner's plan for the building is to open a branch of his financial-planning business, Turner Investments, in the original banking hall. His company is headquartered in Toronto.

For the remaining space, Turner said he plans to rent it to professional-services firms. The aim is to have the building ready for July 1.

Turner said the renovation has gone smoothly and he attributes that to the building's good bones.

The coat and crest of arms from when the Bank of Montreal opened in Lunenburg in 1907 remain there today. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

However, he said the process to buy the building wasn't as easy. It took six months to negotiate an agreement.

"They had a covenant that nobody in the financial business could ever buy this building and I said, 'That's ridiculous. That's it's natural use. It's a bank for God's sake,'" said Turner.

The building includes a vault. Turner said he may keep it and rent it out.

The vault is one of the few remaining clues the building once housed a bank. (CBC)

He said the craftsmanship that went into the building blows him away.

"You could not afford to build this building today," he said. "It would cost millions to build it again. People just don't do that anymore. It's worth preserving."

According to a notice posted by the town outside of the building, the original construction cost in 1907 was $22,000.