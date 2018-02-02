A Nova Scotia funeral director has been handed a 90-day licence suspension for improperly selling a pre-arranged funeral for $8,500.

Trevor Tracey was issued the suspension by the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors after pleading guilty to a charge under the Cemetery and Funeral Services Act.

Two funeral homes owned by Tracey have also had their licences suspended for one week by Service Nova Scotia. The suspensions, effective today, apply to the T.J. Tracey Cremation and Burial Specialists operations in Glace Bay and Bedford.

A Service Nova Scotia spokesperson said all of the money has since been accounted for.

In a statement, board chair Adam Tipert said Tracey took the money "without holding the proper licence" to sell pre-arranged funerals.

"Funeral directors are all aware what the regulations are when it comes to licensing, so it's unfortunate that Mr. Tracey didn't chose his actions more wisely," he said. "When the regulations are not followed, expect there to be consequences."

Tracey was fined $1,500 for the offence.

Tracey pleaded guilty to the charge in August. The five-month delay before his punishment was issued was not due to any "hesitation" from the board, but because of negotiations with Tracey's lawyer, Tipert said in an interview.

Funeral directors and embalmers are regulated by the board, while funeral homes are licensed by Service Nova Scotia.