When a group of industry regulators meets today to investigate a body mix-up and mistaken cremation at an Annapolis Valley funeral home, it will do so behind closed doors and with no requirement to ever make its findings public.

Of the six people on the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors who will conduct the inquiry, five work directly in the funeral business and the sixth is a government bureaucrat.

While the body mix-up in late December at Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick has made international news, how the industry operates and is overseen in Nova Scotia remains cloaked in secrecy.

That's in contrast to some other provinces, which have opened their funeral industries and disciplinary hearings to public scrutiny and established regulators independent of those working in the business.

"It's my experience that openness and transparency and being an effective regulator results in consumer confidence and that's what, at the end of the day, it's all about," Carey Smith, CEO and registrar of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, told CBC News.

The funeral industry in Nova Scotia was thrown into the spotlight in late December 2017, when it was learned that three bodies had been mixed up at Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick and one of them was mistakenly cremated.

Sandra Bennett's family had bought a plot and gravestone for her casket. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

That information was not made public by the government regulator. Rather, it came to light after a CBC investigation. Service Nova Scotia Minister Geoff MacLellan, whose department licenses funeral homes, has refused to withdraw Serenity's licence. The board has not publicly indicated that it has taken any immediate action as a result of the mix-up, other than to announce an inquiry.

Ontario's Smith should know about transparency. He leads an organization that makes Nova Scotia's legislation and oversight pale in comparison.

In Nova Scotia, the board, which regulates funeral directors and embalmers, holds its inquiries in secret. It is not required to publish a yearly report outlining the number of complaints it receives, the nature of the complaints, the names of those being investigated or how the complaints were resolved. There is no requirement for it to ever disclose complaints or action against funeral directors or embalmers.

It took the board and Service Nova Scotia five months to announce penalties against funeral home operator Trevor Tracey, who pleaded guilty to accepting money for pre-arranged funerals without a licence.

That case was the first in recent history for which government and the board publicized the penalties for violations of provincial laws. Since the board is not required to publicly disclose its investigations or the results of them, it's not known whether that is the only action it's taken in recent years.

Open hearings

Contrast that with Manitoba, which has been publishing details of complaints, names and results of investigations since 2010.

The province of Ontario also posts notices of hearings, holds them in public and then posts the results, complete with the names of the funeral homes and those who have been disciplined and why.

"Hearings are completely open to the public, so we post them right on the front page of our website," Smith said.

He describes the organization as a "consumer protection agency" that has nothing to do with promoting or protecting the funeral industry.

Sandra Bennett's funeral took place at the Berwick Funeral Chapel, operated by Serenity Funeral Home. (CBC)

The authority came into being in January 2016 and is financed by licensing fees. Unlike Nova Scotia, it has no funeral directors, funeral home owners or embalmers in its administration. Instead, it has advisory committees, including one representing the funeral industry.

In Nova Scotia, the board which oversees, licenses and handles complaints about the industry is made of six people — three licensed embalmers selected by the province, two selected by the Funeral Service Association of Nova Scotia and the registrar for Service Nova Scotia.

And it's not just the actions of the regulatory body and the way complaints are handled that are kept under wraps.

Itemized pricing required in Ontario

In Ontario, for example, there is no "all-in" pricing as there is in Nova Scotia.

"Every cost has to be itemized on the contract and has to be explained," Smith says.

"Everything from disbursements for documentation fees to transportation fees to the casket has to be described in full and in detail. Every individual fee has to be itemized so that people understand exactly what it is they're paying for and they can opt out of certain things," he said.

Ontario funeral homes must follow much more stringent rules when it comes to selling their products and dealing with families when they are at their most vulnerable.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Geoff MacLellan has said that he will accept any recommendations to ensure mistaken cremations never happen again. (Robert Doublett/CBC)

"They have to display their price list or have a sign saying, 'Ask for price lists and we'll provide it,'" Smith said. "Anyone can go into any funeral home and ask for a copy of the price list and the funeral home has to provide it."

In Ontario, a person found to have violated the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act can be fined as much as $50,000, sentenced to two years less a day in jail, or both. A corporation can be fined a maximum of $250,000.

In Nova Scotia, the board can suspend or cancel licences for embalmers and funeral directors. Under the Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act, the maximum penalty for an offence is $500.

Violations of The Cemetery and Funeral Services Act can result in maximum penalties of $2,000 for an individual or $25,000 for a corporation.

MacLellan has said he will accept any recommendations from the board to ensure body mix-ups and mistaken cremations never happen again.