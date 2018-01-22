Skip to Main Content
Funeral held for little boy killed in Pubnico Head fire

Notifications

Funeral held for little boy killed in Pubnico Head fire

Over 600 people attended a memorial service for seven-year-old Mason Grant on Monday afternoon at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church.

Mason Grant and three other young children died on Jan. 7

The Canadian Press ·
Mason Grant, 7, died in the Jan. 7 fire. (Submitted by Ryan Cook)

The funeral for one of four children killed in a house fire in southwestern Nova Scotia was held today for a little boy known for his infectious smile and unusual sense of humour.

The Yarmouth Wesleyan Church estimated over 600 people attended the service for seven-year-old Mason Grant — a cousin of the other three children — in the second of three funerals stemming from the devastating fire that swept through a fisherman's home two weeks ago.

Grant died in the early morning fire in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7 while at the house for a sleepover.

A fire marshal's report on the cause of the blaze is expected within days, but police have ruled out foul play.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a chapel in Barrington for a service for Mya Prouty, 7, while a joint service is being held Tuesday for four-month-old Winston Prouty and Jayla Kennedy, 4.

Obituaries say the children were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us