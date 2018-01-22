Funeral held for little boy killed in Pubnico Head fire

The funeral for one of four children killed in a house fire in southwestern Nova Scotia was held today for a little boy known for his infectious smile and unusual sense of humour.

The Yarmouth Wesleyan Church estimated over 600 people attended the service for seven-year-old Mason Grant — a cousin of the other three children — in the second of three funerals stemming from the devastating fire that swept through a fisherman's home two weeks ago.

Grant died in the early morning fire in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7 while at the house for a sleepover.

A fire marshal's report on the cause of the blaze is expected within days, but police have ruled out foul play.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a chapel in Barrington for a service for Mya Prouty, 7, while a joint service is being held Tuesday for four-month-old Winston Prouty and Jayla Kennedy, 4.

Obituaries say the children were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.