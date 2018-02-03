It could take until Monday before a parking lot in downtown Antigonish, N.S., is cleaned up following a flash flood and freeze that trapped 23 cars in solid ice Friday night.

To free the vehicles, workers with the town of Antigonish's public works department are using a loader, backhoe, sidewalk-plowing machine and manual labour to chip them out. Once the vehicles are free, they're being towed away.

"We couldn't remove them last night, we had to wait until this morning to try to get them out," said Antigonish CAO Jeff Lawrence.

Stephen Jewkes, the co-owner of Antigonish's 5¢ to $1 store, said water levels rose very quickly. (Stephen Jewkes)

All of Nova Scotia was under a flash freeze warning on Friday. Prior to the flood and freeze, Stephen Jewkes, who co-owns the Antigonish 5¢ to $1 store located in front of the parking lot, said it had been raining heavily.

"It happened so quickly that people weren't able to get to their vehicles. There were probably 20-plus vehicles that were stranded," said Jewkes.

He said at about 6 p.m., the river that runs about 200 metres behind his store flooded the parking lot within 10 minutes. Water rose more than a metre on the lot and vehicles were trapped.

Cars that were trapped in ice overnight are being removed from the parking lot behind the 5¢ to $1 store. (Stephen Jewkes)

"This is the highest I've seen it since I was a kid. In the last 30 years, I don't remember having seen the water come in as high. What was sort of unusual in this circumstance was how fast it came in," Jewkes said.

"It looks like there was pretty significant damage to many of those cars that were stuck," Jewkes said.

The town of Antigonish had staff Friday night on Creighton Lane — behind Jewke's store where the parking lot is located — to address the flooding and closed the lane between College and Church streets.

Lawrence said the street won't reopen until the cleanup is complete. He said he's trying to track down all the owners of the vehicles. He's been asking people on site to share his cell number.

"It's been hit and miss so far," said Lawrence. "I can either meet with them over the course of the weekend or we could meet them Monday. We still have to get ahold of our insurance agents and at this point I'm not really sure how that's going to work."

Lawrence said some of the vehicles may have extensive damage.