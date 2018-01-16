Charges laid after front-end loader tears into home, then stops at liquor store

A 51-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly used a front-end loader to partially demolish a home and damage a power pole.

The man from Sydney, N.S., is facing charges of break and enter, flight from police, taking a motor vehicle without consent and four counts of mischief, said Cape Breton Regional Police in a news release.

The man is expected to appear in Sydney provincial court today.

This house on Seaview Drive in North Sydney was damaged early Monday morning. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The drama with the heavy equipment started around 5 a.m. on Monday when a front-end loader was used to tear into a house and power pole on Seaview Drive in North Sydney.

The pole was damaged and the side of a house was ripped apart. No one was in the home at the time.

The 51-year-old knew the owner of the house that was damaged, said police.

The whole corner of this house was damaged. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Police tried to get the loader to stop but its driver wouldn't pull over. Officers pursued the loader to the Superstore parking lot on King Street. The loader stopped at an NSLC storefront. Police were able to get the driver out of the machine and he was arrested.