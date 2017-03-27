Environment Canada has southwest Nova Scotia under a freezing rain warning.

Precipitation will start as snow this afternoon over southwestern Nova Scotia ahead of a low pressure system. According to the national weather service, the system will see snow change over to ice pellets and then freezing rain.

The freezing rain should switch over quickly to rain along the coast at the most southwesterly tip of the province but the freezing rain could continue for most of the night inland.

The following counties are under a freezing rain warning:

Annapolis County

Digby County

Lunenburg County

Queens County

Shelburne County

Yarmouth County

Environment Canada warns surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will be icy, creating hazardous road conditions.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said the rest of mainland Nova Scotia will receive between five and 10 centimetres of snow Monday night.

The overnight winter parking ban will be effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning so crews in Halifax can clear snow as well as salt and sand roads and sidewalks.