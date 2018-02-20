A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of Nova Scotia from the Minas Shore to Cape Breton later today.

"Rain will change to freezing rain over northern Nova Scotia this evening as temperatures fall to below zero," Environment Canada's warning says, adding that rain should return Wednesday morning as temperatures rise.

In Cape Breton, the freeze will last a little longer than elsewhere: Patchy flurries and freezing drizzle will change to freezing rain Wednesday morning, ending by noon.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the national weather service said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The warning affects Cape Breton Island, as well as Guysborough, Antigonish, Pictou and Cumberland counties, and the northern half of Colchester County.

The Truro area is under a special weather statement, cautioning that a freezing rain warning may be required later.