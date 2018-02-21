A freezing rain warning for northern and eastern Nova Scotia that began yesterday continues into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada warns Antigonish, Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough and Pictou counties and all of Cape Breton can expect freezing rain or freezing drizzle this morning. The precipitation is expected to taper to rain showers or drizzle later in the morning as a warm front tracks across the province.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the national weather service said in a statement.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said temperatures will warm through the day on Wednesday to as high as 12 to 15 C.

"In fact, for the afternoon we will be watching to see if we set new high temperature records for a February 21st as very warm air is pushed up the Eastern Seaboard by a combination of low pressure moving northwest of us and a big area of high pressure in place over the Atlantic to our southeast," said Mitchell.

The record high for Feb. 21 at Halifax's Stanfield International Airport was 13.4 C set in 1994.

The warm temperatures will be short lived, however.

Environment Canada has all of Nova Scotia under a special weather statement as a Wednesday evening cold front moving in is expected to plunge temperatures below freezing, once again.

Icy road conditions are expected tonight as any standing water left on the roads after the mild temperatures will freeze.