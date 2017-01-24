Freezing rain is making for a slippery drive in parts of Nova Scotia today.
Ice began building up on roads in southwestern Nova Scotia early this morning and in the Halifax area before 9 a.m. Environment Canada warns freezing rain is expected to move slowly westward across the rest of the province during the day.
#FreezingRain #halifax #novascotia. Here is what it's like on the roads right now at 9:45 AM #CBCNS pic.twitter.com/trOQCavsTb—
@CBCcameraman
The freezing rain will change to rain as temperatures rise above zero, first in the southwest this afternoon, then in northern areas later this evening. It will be raining in all three Maritime provinces by 7 p.m., according to Environment Canada.
The weather also prompted several school boards in Nova Scotia to cancel classes.
Classes are cancelled for the following:
- Chignecto-Central Regional School Board
- Conseil scolaire acadien provincial - Clare and Argyle
- Conseil scolaire acadien provincial - Région Centrale
- Halifax Regional School Board
- Tri-County Regional School Board
- South Shore Regional School Board
- South Shore Waldorf School and Kindergarten
- Halifax Christian Academy, Armdale campus
- Sandy Lake Academy
- Booker School in Port Williams
- Shambala School in Halifax
- Various NSCC campuses
- Students will be dismissed early (11:30 a.m.) in the Strait Regional School Board
The national weather service also says strong easterly winds will develop across the province today, with gusts up to 80 km/h forecast along the Atlantic Coast.
In addition to the freezing rain, many counties are also under rainfall warnings, with 30 to 70 millimetres expected.
Environment Canada warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.