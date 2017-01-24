Freezing rain is making for a slippery drive in parts of Nova Scotia today.

Ice began building up on roads in southwestern Nova Scotia early this morning and in the Halifax area before 9 a.m. Environment Canada warns freezing rain is expected to move slowly westward across the rest of the province during the day.

#FreezingRain #halifax #novascotia. Here is what it's like on the roads right now at 9:45 AM #CBCNS pic.twitter.com/trOQCavsTb — @CBCcameraman

The freezing rain will change to rain as temperatures rise above zero, first in the southwest this afternoon, then in northern areas later this evening. It will be raining in all three Maritime provinces by 7 p.m., according to Environment Canada.

The weather also prompted several school boards in Nova Scotia to cancel classes.

Classes are cancelled for the following:

Chignecto-Central Regional School Board

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial - Clare and Argyle

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial - Région Centrale

Halifax Regional School Board

Tri-County Regional School Board

South Shore Regional School Board

South Shore Waldorf School and Kindergarten

Halifax Christian Academy, Armdale campus

Sandy Lake Academy

Booker School in Port Williams

Shambala School in Halifax

Various NSCC campuses

Students will be dismissed early (11:30 a.m.) in the Strait Regional School Board

The national weather service also says strong easterly winds will develop across the province today, with gusts up to 80 km/h forecast along the Atlantic Coast.

In addition to the freezing rain, many counties are also under rainfall warnings, with 30 to 70 millimetres expected.

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.