Free public Wi-Fi zones will be coming to the Halifax region by June.

A plan to set up a number of wireless-network zones in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth squeaked through regional council in a 9-8 vote Tuesday.

Coun. Lisa Blackburn said some communities have provided this service for many years.

"We're so far behind, we think we're first," said Blackburn, councillor for District 14 Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville.

Coun. Waye Mason argued free Wi-Fi was a social investment because not everyone has data plans.

"There is a digital divide, there's lots of evidence," said Mason, who represents District 7 Halifax South Downtown.

'Too much for too little'

A number of councillors had concerns about the cost and the limited zones.

"It's too much for too little," said Richard Zurawski, councillor for District 12 Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood.

Coun. David Hendsbee argued against having free Wi-Fi zones because there are residents in rural areas that don't have any internet access.

"We have communities out there that are suffering who don't have rural broadband," said Hendsbee, who represents District 2, Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore. "Dial-up is a dream for some."

Chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé pointed out the federal government is committed to significant investment in rural internet.

"We need to pursue those opportunities, but that is a separate road," said Dubé.

Sharing costs

The free Wi-Fi zones will be located in the Grand Parade outside Halifax City Hall, along parts of the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, as well as the areas around the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road, the Halifax North Memorial Library on Gottingen Street and the Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth.

Municipal staff plan to talk to the Waterfront Development Corporation, which has had offered some Wi-Fi coverage since 2008, about sharing the cost of the Wi-Fi in the waterfront zones.

Other private Wi-Fi networks, such as one along Argyle Street, may piggyback on the municipal system.

The free public Wi-Fi zones should be up and running in time for Canada 150 events and the Tall Ships Regatta in July.