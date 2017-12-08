A North Sydney photographer is giving some Cape Breton families a lasting holiday gift they otherwise couldn't afford.

Chrissie Green of Creative Isle Graphic Design and Photography is offering low-income families a chance to have their portrait taken for free all week.

About 100 families have booked appointments.

"It's amazing," said Theresa Bernard of Eskasoni, N.S., who brought her boyfriend and two children in for a photo shoot. "A lot of people can't afford this."

Bernard says it's their first family portrait in nine years.

Theresa Bernard, her boyfriend Vincent Marshall, and children John David Bernard (9) and Georgia Rayne Bernard (6).

"A lot of the people that come in have not had a portrait done in a long time," said Green. "Some have never had one done. It's a great experience."

Because of her offer, Green has met many people facing difficult circumstances, including those who've lost their jobs or just can't keep up with the bills.

Green said she came up with the idea in the fall of 2016, following a big Thanksgiving Day flood in Cape Breton.

She saw damaged photo albums in people's trash and decided to offer free portraits for flood victims. Now, she's turned the idea into a holiday offering and plans to do this every December.

Green says some people wonder if it's a gimmick, but there are no strings attached. Anyone who says they can't afford a portrait qualifies.

Chrissie Green says the community has supported her photography business and this is her way of giving back.

She prints one portrait for each family and e-mails them a digital copy. After that, it's theirs to share as they wish.

Single mother of three

"It's nice memories to have," said Anita Hussey of Sydney. "It enables people that may not be able to afford it. Sometimes, you just don't have the money to do a portrait."

Hussey is a single mother of three, including two teenagers, and is on a disability pension. This is their first portrait in five years.

Hussey says she wants to "cherish a memory" before the children get too big.

On the morning CBC drops by, there's lots of giggling as Green tries to get a young girl and boy to smile for the camera.

"What's the silliest word you can think of?" she asks them.

"Poop!" they yell.

"Okay, look at the camera. One, two, three — poop!"

"They have fun while they're here," said Green. "You know, the portraits are all very happy looking. They're just very happy."