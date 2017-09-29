After nearly a month-long delay, life-saving naloxone kits are now available for free at Nova Scotia pharmacies.

According to the provincial website that tracks overdose deaths, as of Aug. 31 there were 30 confirmed and 13 probable deaths from opioid toxicity this year.

The province had planned to have the kits, which can reverse opioid overdoses, available for Sept. 1.

On Friday, it announced naloxone kits are now available for free in more than 240 locations across Nova Scotia. People looking for the kits can remain anonymous. A pharmacist will outline what's in the kit and how to use it.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for the province, said in a news release that anyone who might have to respond to an overdose should pick up a kit and understand how to use it.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911 immediately. The operator on the other end can walk you through how to use the kit.

The province is also reminding people the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects for those who call 911 in the event of an overdose emergency from being charged with simple drug possession.