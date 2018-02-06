Courtney Boudreau says she has felt her patience with the province's Department of Transportation erode over the last 10 years as she watched chunk after chunk of her grandmother's driveway wash away.

The deterioration of the driveway has kept 80-year-old Edith Hamilton stuck in her home in the small community of Carleton, N.S.

Gravel covers a ditch and culvert at the bottom of Hamilton's driveway, located along Highway 203 in Yarmouth County. But heavy rain can wash the gravel away, forming a large trench at the bottom of the driveway.

That trench makes it impossible for Hamilton to get her car out.

The ditch and culvert at the end of the driveway are owned by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Every time the driveway becomes impassable, department crews dump more gravel on the culvert and leave. But then more rain comes and the process repeats itself, said Boudreau.

Courtney Boudreau and her grandmother Edith Hamilton. (Submitted by Courtney Boudreau)

"She's 80 years old and mobility and independency are on a time clock, basically, and we want to keep her that way as long as we can," Boudreau told the CBC's Maritime Noon. "So this is just one of those things that you don't need any day where you're trapped in your house at 80."

The only way Hamilton said she could leave her property was to walk over a small embankment and cross the ditch. Not an ideal situation, she said, especially if there was any kind of an emergency.

"If something happened to me … I am elderly and I have a lot of medical things, and I didn't know how anyone would get up here to get me or how I would ever get down over it — 'cause it's quite a walk from my door to the road," said Hamilton.

Family members called the department to try to get a more permanent fix for Hamilton, but they said nothing ever came of it.

'You don't stop her'

Heavy rain over the last few weeks washed away part of Hamilton's driveway again. After a week-and-a-half of calls from the family to the department, Hamilton said she was still stuck.

"It's like they ignored me and I had this feeling that I was old and nobody cared about me anymore," said Hamilton.

Boudreau took her concerns to social media, starting a Facebook campaign last Friday called "Free Grammy" outlining the troubles the family had with the department.

After Boudreau's online campaign was shared by hundreds, a temporary solution was put in place Monday and an apology issued to 80-year-old Edith Hamilton. (Submitted by Courtney Boudreau)

Support poured in — along with more than 300 shares and dozens of comments — and eventually word got to Yarmouth MLA and cabinet minister Zach Churchill.

Repair crews were put into action.

By Monday, a new layer of gravel was put around Hamilton's ditch as a temporary solution with a promise to reinforce the ditch and to find a more permanent fix in the spring. The department also apologized to Hamilton.

Hamilton praised Boudreau for her efforts to fix the problem.

"When Courtney got going, you don't stop her. That's one thing about her," she said. "She was going to get Grammy out of this mess one way or the other."

Hamilton said she's pleased with the outcome but admits she's not entirely sure what her granddaughter did.

"I didn't have a clue what she was doing because I'm not computer conscious over all that stuff anymore," she said. "Then all of a sudden things started moving."