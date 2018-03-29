Halifax bank worker charged with defrauding client of $14K

A Halifax woman who worked at a Manulife Bank has been charged with fraud after she allegedly took $14,000 from a client over several months, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police said the woman siphoned money from her clients from Nov. 9, 2016, to April 12, 2017, at the bank at 2727 Joseph Howe Dr.

Police were told about the allegations in June 2017 and began an investigation, according to a news release.

Police said they determined the bank employee used unauthorized email money transfers to take money from a client's account and put it into her own personal account.

The 40-year-old woman is facing a charge of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

She will appear in provincial court in April.