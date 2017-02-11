YouTube is acknowledging Sydney, N.S., amateur weatherman Frankie MacDonald's popularity with a Silver Play Button.

The honour is given to YouTube channels that have more than 100,000 subscribers.

"It feels great ... my next goal is one million subscribers," said MacDonald.

He said the plaque arrived in the mail on Wednesday. He said it's already up on the wall.

Viral star

MacDonald first went viral in 2013 with his unique delivery of weather forecasts and his catchprase, "be prepared." He made international news in 2015.

He's had a YouTube channel, dogsandwolves, since June 13, 2011.

More than 24M views

As of Saturday, he had 123,921 subscribers and his videos had received 24,099,668 views.

The next level in play buttons is gold, which is for channels that surpass one million subscribers.

A Diamond Play Button is for channels with more than 10 million subscribers.

The highest level is the Ruby Play Button and it's for channels that have at least 50 million subscribers.