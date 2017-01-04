Nova Scotia RCMP say they will tell more today about the four people who were found dead in a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the house in northeastern Nova Scotia, about 29 kilometres north of Guysborough, shortly after 6 p.m. AT.

They provided few details Tuesday evening, except to say the preliminary investigation showed the public was not at risk.

Police wouldn't say who made the call or what, if any, the relationship was between the four people.

On Wednesday morning, there were three cruisers stationed outside the home. Investigators with the RCMP's forensic identification unit were also at the scene.

Police said they will hold a news conference late this morning or early in the afternoon.

Antigonish County deputy warden Sheila Pelly said the community was shocked by the discovery of the bodies. She said she knew the victims, but did not want to comment on the case.