It could be two weeks before foul odours from a sewage lagoon in Windsor, N.S., can be completely remedied.

The lagoon is located at the end of Centennial Drive and handles the sewage from one-third of the town, as well as the Three Mile Plains area. People began noticing the smell on July 16.

"It is very unpleasant if you are downwind," said Todd Richard, the director of public works for the town.

He blames the situation on a number of factors, including the heat, the clogging of air diffusers in the systems and high levels of sludge.

No 'overnight fix'

"These wet wipes are getting flushed down toilets and they should not be," said Richard. "Our crews are out cleaning the diffusers off, but that's not going to be an overnight fix."

Reducing the sludge levels in the lagoon could cost $1 million and will have to be done over a two-year period.

Richard has asked Windsor residents for some patience while the odour problems are dealt with.

The town has a new treatment plant that was opened in 2016 to deal with the sewage from two-thirds of the community. Richard insists it is operating properly and is not the source of any of the strong smells.