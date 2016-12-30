Nearly eight months ago, a nasty wildfire nicknamed "The Beast" ripped through Alberta's forests and descended on Fort McMurray, Alta. Tens of thousands of people fled the heart of oil country, including many Nova Scotians.

In the aftermath of the fire, individual people and families faced the big question: Should they stay or should they go?

CBC spoke to three Nova Scotians about their decisions.

Go

When 2016 started, Digby, N.S., native Lucinda Fougere and her family were living full lives in Fort McMurray. Fougere, an accountant, ran her own business and lived with her husband Andy and their children Tori, Chad, Ayla and TJ.

The family sometimes talked about moving to Nova Scotia, which could be better for Ayla, 12, who has health issues and could benefit from being closer to a big hospital.

On May 3, as they celebrated TJ's ninth birthday, the wildfire drew closer. This photo was taken at noon. The radio news said the fire was under control, but the looming smoke helped them decide it was time to leave.

When they could see the fire this close, the Fougeres decided it was time to go. (Courtesy Lucinda Fougere)

The long-discussed option of moving to Nova Scotia made as much sense as trying to rebuild after the fire, so they moved to the Halifax suburb of Hammonds Plains.

"I had to pay a moving company to move all my [business] paperwork. Do you know how much paperwork is involved with over 400 clients? Over 10 years of paperwork; you have to keep seven of them by law," she told CBC Radio's Information Morning.

"I couldn't leave it in Fort McMurray."

The moving company charged $13,000 just to transport the paperwork, plus clothes, toys and a few mementos. They brought no furniture with them.

"I had all the insurance in the world. I had business insurance, tenant insurance, content insurance. I was insuranced up the wazoodle," she said.

But the business insurance she bought covers lost work if she is incapacitated, and the fire didn't fit that policy.

"It doesn't cover if I don't have any clients. They considered that fire an attack on my clients, not on me. So I could still work [but] the fact is I had no clients."

Her tenant insurance paid $5,000 for evacuation costs, but since they didn't return it didn't cover moving costs or cleaning the house.

The Fougeres pose for a family photo in 2013. (Courtesy Lucinda Fougere)

Family, friends and donations have helped keep the Fougeres going, and being in Lucinda's home province means a bigger support network.

The Canadian Red Cross helped her family for six months, paying for rent, food and a clothing allowance. That ended in November, but was offset somewhat by her husband landing a job in Dartmouth.

Speaking to CBC News just before Christmas, she said her younger children's altered Santa lists broke her heart.

"[My son] told Santa he's only asking for one thing and he wants Santa to bring it — not mommy and daddy, because mommy and daddy can't afford to," she said.

"My kids have been amazing, absolutely amazing. [They are] nine- and 12-year-olds whose lives have been shaken.

"Things are rough. We'll get by. We've got our clothes. Santa will bring us what we need."

Stay

Denise MacNeil heard how bad the fire damage was, but it didn't prepare her for the shock of reality.

"It wasn't until I pulled up in the driveway and then it's just … takes the air right out of you," she told CBC News. "Your heart was sore. One of the worst things I've ever been through."

The MacNeils' beautiful home and property were reduced to a burned-out vacant lot. (Courtesy Denise MacNeil)

And occasionally Facebook's algorithms offer up past photos as "memories," bringing back that hurt.

"You just want to go home," she said.

MacNeil and her husband Donald come from Port Hastings, N.S., and lost everything — including their home and six Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Denise and Donald MacNeil organized a Harley Davidson fundraiser for worse-hit victims of the fire. (Courtesy Denise MacNeil)

The couple intend to rebuild in Fort McMurray and hope to be in their new home by spring, but it's a slow, frustrating process. Applying for building permits is rarely smooth, and the Fort McMurray permit office has plenty of requests at the moment.

She and her husband are trying to do much of the meticulous permit work themselves.

"Silly things, like draw a map from where your house is to the dump where you're hauling your materials. Well, there is only one road. It's like, you know where I live!" MacNeil said.

They had to take down all of their trees to prevent them from falling on other property. Their once-verdant refuge is now a vacant lot.

"I know I lost my temper a few times. It wasn't pretty. It was bad, but my husband was there saying, 'Calm down, there's nothing you can do.'"

The couple did find useful things to do, like organizing a motorcycle ride to raise money for those who were hit harder by the inferno. They raised about $24,000.

Stay or go?

Kevin Thomas recently returned to the Fort McMurray neighbourhood where he lived with his wife and son.

"It's a lot different than a year ago. Bare. Barren land. A few homes started construction," the Sydney, N.S., man told CBC News. "In our area, there's no basements, no foundations."

The biggest thing about this is that we got out safe and that's all we can ask for - Kevin Thomas

More construction is expected to start in spring, but the Thomases might not be there. He recently got a job transfer to Calgary and is still negotiating with his insurance company to figure out what he's due. The family hasn't decided when they'll rebuild, or where.

"You know, we're not that bad off. The biggest thing about this is that we got out safe and that's all we can ask for," he said.

"My wife and son and I and our neighbours and friends got out safe. Everything else will take care of itself. A house is just a house, a structure that can be rebuilt."