The former chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia has been charged with drug trafficking.

Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release Thursday that Jerry Sack was arrested earlier this month in a targeted traffic stop in Indian Brook.

Police allege Sack, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of a "significant quantity" of prescription pills, including hydromorphone, Dilaudid and Percocet. The woman driving the vehicle is not implicated, police said.

Sack is facing four trafficking charges and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Nov. 27.