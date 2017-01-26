The province's surprise announcement it will build a new J.L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield has knocked the wind out of one man who spent months on a committee that recommended a new school for another part of Halifax.

"As I talk I go through frustration, anger and bewilderment. More than anything, bewilderment," said Jon Frost, who chaired the school options committee last year that looked at north-end Halifax.

Frost and a group of volunteers spent months consulting north-end parents at the request of the Halifax Regional School Board. In the end, they concluded a new junior high school was needed for the area, while St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary required a complete renovation.

"All of our schools are older than J.L.," he said. "We put countless hours, a couple meetings a week, into putting together a recommendation for the north-end of Halifax. That now somewhat seems in jeopardy."

New high school not a priority

The Halifax school board also agreed a new Spryfield high school was not necessary; board members voted against putting it on a replacement list at a meeting last March.

Frost said the work at St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary is urgent because parts of the building are now 95 years old, and it's the top priority on the school board's list.

Jon Frost said his committee went out of its way to ensure a thorough review was done before it recommended a new school. He's calling for the province to follow the same process to show J.L. Ilsley needs to be replaced. (CBC)

"From what I understood, that is not how things are decided. In fact, one of the things that were sort of driven into us, for lack of better term, was that we needed to make some decisions now so that we had some control over those decisions."

Needs 'had to be addressed'

Education Minister Karen Casey said the new Spryfield high school makes fiscal sense. The board had requested $4 million for more renovations.

She said that might have been enough, but pointed to an example when money allocated for roof repairs snowballed because the roofing company discovered asbestos.

"It seemed that there was just a continual list of issues and concerns, structural and cosmetic that were needed in that school," she said. "Those needs had to be addressed."

Past questions

The new J.L. Ilsley High School is in Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire's riding. Casey said she worked with staff from the Department of Education, and the decision was in no way political.

She noted that Wednesday's capital budget announcement also said renovations have been approved for Frank H. MacDonald Elementary School in Sutherlands River, which is in the Tory-held riding of Pictou East.

"We certainly recognize there needs to be a better process, but that doesn't mean you stop everything until you get that process in place."

The province's auditor general, Michael Pickup, recently flagged decisions to build three schools in Liberal ridings. He urged the government to put the brakes on a new high school in Eastern Passage and said there was no evidence it was needed.

Call for a review

It's the lack of process that has left Frost so bewildered. He said his committee went out of its way to follow the proper measures to make a recommendation.

"We did as best we could to consult and keep people informed, and they just go and say 'We're going to take the money and put it at J.L.,' without going through any of the process that they devised. So yeah, it's surprising."

He's calling on the government to do a full review in Spryfield and prove that the new school is needed more than one in the north end.

"Plain and simple. Do what you said you are going to do."