A school in rural Pictou County that was closed following an unsuccessful battle by the local community to keep it open will be torn down in the coming months.

Councillors with the Municipality of Pictou County decided at a recent meeting that a tender should be issued to demolish River John Consolidated School. It's expected the building will be taken down in late 2017 or early 2018.

"It's a sad situation for any community when they lose their school or when their school closes and it ends up being demolished," said Ron Baillie, the municipal councillor who represents the River John area.

"But for the residents of River John and surrounding areas, I think it's an even sadder situation because they all fought so hard to keep the school."

Attempts to save, sell building

The school closed two years ago, but Baillie said area residents did everything they could to keep it running.

A proposal to turn the building into a hub school — a school that would lease out its extra space to business and community enterprises — was rejected by the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board in 2015.

After that, the building was turned over to the municipality. The county then leased the space to a community group for a dollar and covered the building's power, snow removal and lawn maintenance costs, to the tune of $50,000 a year.

It was hoped the group could ultimately afford to run the building and make enough money through rentals to offset costs, but it couldn't. When the municipality tried to sell the building, Baillie said, it didn't get any serious offers.

What happens next?

Baillie said he would like to see the school land be turned back into a green space for the community. He added the building should be fumigated for rodents as a precaution before it's torn down.

Author Sheree Fitch, who has lived in River John for about seven years, was a vocal advocate for keeping the school in the community.

"There's endless possibilities of what could be there," said Fitch. "Anything from a really nice park that was user-friendly, a multigenerational park for cottagers and seniors.

"It's a beautiful piece of land and it's a nice, open space and I was thinking there could be a walking track there, or there could be lawn bowling."