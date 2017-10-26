Two years after losing her seat in the federal election, former Nova Scotia MP Megan Leslie is taking a job as the head of the Canadian chapter of an international conservation organization.

Leslie, the New Democrat MP for Halifax from 2008 to 2015, said she is "pretty excited" to become the president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, an organization she's worked for since the end of her political career.

"All I've ever wanted to do is work on issues of justice," Leslie said, whether it be social, economic or environmental. "It's why I went to law school," she said, "it's why I ran federally."

Leslie, who was NDP environment critic for four years, said she's been "pretty steeped" in environmental issues during the course of her career.

She added that WWF is about more than just the environment. People do better when "nature is healthy," she said, and WWF is committed to making sure that both people and the planet "thrive."

A WWF-Canada report released last month found 451 of 903 mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian and fish species across the country declined in number between 1970 and 2014.

The report said endangered species continue to disappear despite federal laws aimed at protecting them.

A recent WWF report found that half of Canada's wildlife species are in decline. (Martin Harvey/WWF)

Leslie said she was still in her office on Parliament Hill, "surrounded by boxes, packing up my parliamentary life," when former Toronto mayor and then-WWF-Canada CEO David Miller first called to offer her a job with the conservation organization.

Leslie, who had just lost her Halifax seat to Liberal Andy Fillmore a few days earlier, said she started by taking a short-term contract with the charity, "and the rest, as they say, is history."

Megan Leslie will be taking over the job of president and CEO of WWF-Canada from former Toronto Mayor David Miller. (Jeff Davidson)

Originally from Kirkland Lake, Ont., Leslie will be relocating from Halifax to Toronto for the new job.

Leslie said her connections on the Hill have not been particularly helpful in her work with WWF-Canada, because she's under a lobbying ban. But it certainly helps to understand how the system works, she said.

Although Leslie didn't say whether she has closed the door on political life for good, she did say that "politics is not on my immediate horizon."