The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has made the list of Canada's Most Powerful Women, an award created by the Women's Executive Network.

The network is an international organization that says it's dedicated to the advancement and recognition of women in management, executive, professional and board roles.

A spokesperson for the organization confirmed Tracy Kitch made the top 100 list before she was being investigated for charging personal expenses to the IWK Health Centre, a women and children's hospital in Halifax.

"In this case, the nominee was nominated, part of the judging process and ultimately selected as an award winner prior to the outstanding investigation and her subsequent resignation," said Sherri Stevens, CEO of PhaseNyne, the parent company of the Women's Executive Network, in an email.

As of Tuesday evening, Sarah Fournier — who works for a public relations firm representing Women's Executive Network — confirmed Kitch is still a winner.

"We hope this news does not cast a negative light on the remarkable women we are celebrating this year," the Women's Executive Network later wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Expense scandal

Kitch stepped down from her post as chief executive officer in late August — one week before an independent audit found she expensed about $47,000 in personal charges to the IWK for things like air travel, hotel costs, data overages and car rentals.

The revelations about expense practices at the IWK Health Centre led to Tracy Kitch's resignation. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Some of Kitch's expenses had been repaid by the time she resigned, but the hospital board had asked that the outstanding balance be repaid by the end of September.

Nova Scotia's auditor general has since announced his office will examine the IWK's books and practices, and the hospital's board has referred the matter of Kitch's expenses to Halifax Regional Police.

In October, the IWK confirmed Kitch had repaid the remaining $9,720.39 in outstanding personal expenses.

How Kitch made the list

Stevens said nominees are chosen through an independent judging process based on the role they held between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of the prior year.

While all nominees are "judged and vetted based on a detailed rubric," Kitch made the cut because she was selected before her investigation and subsequent resignation.

At PhaseNyne (parent company of WXN) we take the nominations process for the Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards very seriously. Tracy Kitch was nominated and selected as an Award Winner prior to the outstanding investigation and her subsequent resignation (1/2). — @WXN

Nominees are nominated and selected based on the role that they hold between Jan 1 and Dec 31 of the year prior. We hope this news does not cast a negative light on the remarkable women we are celebrating this year. (2/2) — @WXN

The top 100 awards are meant to pay tribute to the "outstanding women across Canada who have advocated for diversity in the workforce" and "who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders," Fournier wrote in the initial news release about the announcement.

Four women from Halifax made the most powerful list. Their names, along with the rest, will be released Wednesday.