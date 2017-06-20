A student adviser at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish has been placed on leave after Nova Scotia RCMP laid sex charges against him in a case that dates back to 2008.

Michael Fisher was an associate pastor living in Upper Hammonds Plains at the time of the alleged offences. Police will not identify the church. He has since moved to Antigonish, where he took on a role as an adviser for black students at St. FX.

Fisher was charged Friday. RCMP are accusing him of sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a 17-year-old girl.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the investigation began when the complainant contacted police in August 2016.

The sexual exploitation charge is because Fisher was in a position of trust and authority at the time of the alleged actions, he said.

Meanwhile, St. FX spokesperson Cindy MacKenzie said Fisher has been placed on leave, but won't specify if he's still being paid.

"We have no evidence or reason to believe the safety of our students was ever at risk," MacKenzie wrote in an email. "We take the safety and security of our campus and community extremely seriously."

​Fisher is not in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 25.