When it comes to putting out fires, there isn't much that makes Moyal Conrad sweat. After 28 years snuffing out fires, there's little the six-foot-seven fire chief hasn't seen.

And it's what he hasn't seen this winter that worries him. There's been hardly any snow in Conrad's community of Greenfield, N.S., or in the rest of Queens County — a potentially dangerous warning sign for the coming months.

"We're very worried this year," said Conrad, the Greenfield district fire chief.

"There's no snow in the backwoods to keep the water table up, so everything is dry. Every bit of rain we had this winter, the ground was froze and it run right off. So when she thaws out, if we don't get a ton, a ton, a ton of rain, she's going to be a very dry summer again."

Moyal Conrad is Greenfield's district fie chief. (David Burke/CBC)

Conrad said that means there's a potential for big forest fires similar to the ones that broke out in Queens County in 2016, including near Kejimkujik National Park. In the end, more than 400 hectares were destroyed by fires that year.

The damage from the forest fires in 2016 covered hundreds of hectares. These fire-damaged trees are near Kejimkujik National Park. (David Burke/CBC)

The firefighting effort also pushed the region's volunteer fire departments to their limits. Conrad worked 28 days straight fighting the fires.

He isn't the only one worried about a repeat of 2016. Just a few kilometres away in Caledonia, Christopher Wolfe, the fire chief with the North Queens Fire Association, is also wishing for snow and rain. If the weather continues as is, Wolfe said things could get dangerous.

Regular inspections of emergency equipment are necessary to make sure everything runs smoothly when firefighters are called out during an emergency. (David Burke/CBC)

"It could shape up to be a repeat of a few years ago, certainly, but it's all in the weather," he said. "But with climate and the way things are changing, I guess there's the potential for maybe more of that to come in the future."

Both men said the public can help by being fire-conscious and not lighting fires during dry weather or throwing out lit cigarettes.

Christopher Wolfe is fire chief with the North Queens Fire Association. (David Burke/CBC)

Firefighters in each department are trained to fight wildfires and all their gear is tested regularly to make sure they're ready to tackle anything.

Conrad has already been talking with the Department of Natural Resources to prepare for the spring and summer. In April, the Greenfield department will undergo special training on how to better fight wildfires.

Training to fight fires and maintaining firefighting equipment are two important aspects of being a firefighter, says Conrad. This volunteer is inspecting part of a fire truck at the Greenfield fire department. (David Burke/CBC)

"A forest fire you have to fight differently than a structure fire because it's moving on you and you can't get in front of it, you got to walk around it. You don't want to be trapped in it. We do all that training," said Conrad.

"That's all you can do, is get your gear ready and train your people."