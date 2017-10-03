Tree planters are planting 40,000 seedlings in the Seven Mile Lake area in Annapolis County, N.S. this week in an effort to regenerate a forest burned in a massive blaze.

The August 2016 fire destroyed about 300 hectares of land near Kejimikujik National Park.

"It looks a bit like a moonscape. We're giving it that extra boost," said Mary Jane Rodger, general manager of Medway Community Forest Co-op.

'It looks a bit like a moonscape'

A burned-out section at the site of the Seven Mile Lake fire in 2016. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The $50,000 project is funded by Forest Recovery Canada, with end-of-season trees provided by the Department of Natural Resource's provincial nursery in Inverness County, N.S.

She said five tree planters are working hard in areas filled with bristly remnants of dead trees, wearing safety googles to protect their eyes.

The tree planters have been working hard to plant white pine, red spruce and black spruce trees in the 500 acres destroyed by fire. (Elijah Manchester)

They're planting white pine, red spruce and black spruce trees over about 200 hectares of Crown land.

These softwood species don't regenerate as easily as hardwood species such as red maple and red oak trees, which Rodger said are already reappearing in the burnt area.

Work expected to finish Friday

Rodger said seedlings face additional challenges, such as acidic soil and competition from new shrubs which appear after fires.

"A lot of the damage happened to the moss, the vegetation on ground," Rodger said. That organic matter would normally provide a tree with nutrients to help it grow, she said.

The tree planters are expected wrap up the project by Friday.