It's always interesting to take a look at a satellite shot of the region after a few major winter storms like the ones we had last week:

Jan. 23, 2017

(NASA)

Feb. 21, 2017

(NASA)

There's quite the difference from areas of green to a snow-covered scene from back-to-back snowfalls.

And how about a throwback to that brutal winter two years ago?

A satellite shot from Feb. 21, 2015, shows more extensive, snow-covered sea ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Northumberland Strait.

Feb. 21, 2015

(NASA)

Showers coming

As for this week, the snowbanks will be melting away as we head into a stretch of very mild late February temperatures.

Daytime highs through the week and weekend will mostly be in the mid to high single digits.

Helping out the snow melt will be some periods of wet weather. Showers are expected late Thursday and Friday.