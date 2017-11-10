Saint Mary's University officials argued Friday the cancelled Atlantic conference championship football game should go ahead this weekend after it says an Ontario judge sided with the school in a controversy over player eligibility.

The university says it and U Sports, the national governing body for university sports in the country, reached an agreement on Oct. 27 that weren't any outstanding player eligibility issues.

Player eligibility rule

The controversy revolves around Saint Mary's wide receiver Archelaus Jack and the application of the CFL rule, which dictates that any former CFL player, or a player who remains on a CFL team's practise roster after Aug. 15, has to wait one year before playing for a Canadian university team.

On Oct. 11, 2016, the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders released Jack from their practise squad. Jack has played in every Saint Mary's game this season. Prior to Oct. 11, 2017, he played in five games for the Huskies this season.

Court action in Ontario

Earlier this week, the university filed court documents with the Ontario Superior Court to have that agreement enforced, which it says a judge did today.

CBC News is working to get a copy of that motion.

The court action was filed in Ontario because that's where U Sports is based.

On Thursday, Atlantic University Sport (AUS) cancelled the championship game that was scheduled for Saturday between Saint Mary's and Acadia.

The Saint Mary's Huskies in action against the Acadia Axemen. (Nick Pearce)

Executive director Phil Currie told CBC News yesterday that the reason the organization got involved was because it wasn't clear when the court would make a decision. As well, he said there are legitimate concerns around Jack's eligibility.

Murphy would like for the game to go ahead this weekend.

"It's up to AUS to do the right thing here, to reverse the very sudden and arbitrary action that they took yesterday ... [and] put the game back on," said Margaret Murphy, the university's associate vice-president of external affairs.

'We have no direct jurisdiction,' says U Sports

At a news conference on Friday afternoon, U Sports said it has no authority over AUS and it has no say in whether the football game goes ahead.

"Although we collaborate and work hand in hand very closely, [we're] two distinct organizations of which we have no direct jurisdiction over league play or competition play in the conference," said president and CEO Graham Brown.

"The AUS now have to handle the situation, we support the direction, we support their approach and we would support any outcome that they deem acceptable, it will be acceptable and supported by U Sports."