A nationwide recall for Shore Lunch brand fish breading/batter mix was issued Friday due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to the brand's original recipe and Cajun-style flavours. According to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, anyone who thinks they've become sick from eating the product should contact their doctor.

The release says the recalled products have UPC codes of 0 24739 19363 5 and 0 24739 19362 8. The CFIA is advising anyone with recalled products to either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The recall was prompted by a recall in another country, according to the CFIA. Industry is removing the product from the marketplace and no illnesses related to consumption of the product have been reported so far.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, according to the recall notice, but it can still make a person sick.