Floating rainbow house that ran aground in Grand Lake towed away

Resident says the tiny striped house on a pontoon was removed some time on Monday.

The owner of the house has not been identified

Helen Hines said smaller boats, floating devices and even a picnic table have washed ashore near her home — but said this floating house is the biggest thing to wash up so far. (Submitted by Helen Hines)

A tiny, rainbow-striped house on a pontoon that ran aground in Grand Lake, N.S., over the weekend has been towed away.

The floating house washed ashore on some rocks near Helen Hines' home Sunday.

Hines said on Monday a group of people came by on a boat to retrieve it.

The owner of the rainbow house has not been identified, but Hines suspected it belonged to someone who lives around the Monte Vista Road area of Enfield, N.S.

Hines said she thinks the house ended up on her side of Grand Lake during a period of strong wind over the weekend.

