WestJet and Air Canada are allowing passengers in the Atlantic provinces to change their flights without penalties if they're scheduled to leave Thursday night.

A storm is heading to the region and the forecast is calling for heavy rain and strong gusts of wind for Nova Scotia, while parts of New Brunswick are expected to receive a significant amount of snow.

Air Canada's advisory also includes passengers hoping to travel in the region on Friday, who can now change their plans at no extra cost, space permitting.

Porter Airline's website did not include the Atlantic provinces in its advisory as of 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

All travellers are advised to check their flights before heading to the airport. Several flights arriving from Ontario and Quebec were indicated as delayed as the bad weather made its way east.