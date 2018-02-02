The RCMP is warning drivers to take their time during their commute Friday afternoon, as plunging temperatures bring the risk of messy road conditions.

All of Nova Scotia is under a flash-freeze warning, with rain expected to change to snow as the system moves west to east this afternoon, followed by quickly dropping temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

That could make for treacherous road conditions, said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

"If it's a 30-minute trip out on the highway on a nice, sunny day, it's probably going to become an hour or more," he said. "So adjust your time, adjust your speed and get to where you need to go safely."

Temperatures are expected to stay well below zero tonight and Saturday. Nick Ritcey, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality, said crews are ready to treat the roads.

"We'll have a full complement of crews out this evening and overnight to apply de-icing material wherever necessary," he said Friday afternoon.

He said the rapid change from wet to freezing cold will wash out much of the pre-freeze work, but crews will quickly reapply it.

The parking ban will not be in effect, but Ritcey asked people to park off-street if they can to give the trucks more room to work.

Cape Breton, Guysborough County and Halifax County, east of Porters Lake, are under rainfall warnings, with up to 40 millimetres expected.

Hutchinson encouraged drivers to check road conditions before they venture out and to stock up on windshield washer fluid.

It's a reminder that seems to be getting through to people, the RCMP officer said.

A woman uses a shovel to clear snow in Halifax during a January storm. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

While the first few storms of the winter saw several accidents, he said there were surprisingly few during the storm earlier this week.

"You see a lot of people off the roads as a result of the weather conditions, but I think people are starting to wisen up and realize that they need to slow down when they're out on the roads," Hutchinson said.

The impending messy weather and cold temperatures have cancelled afternoon classes in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board, where students will be let out three hours early.

Nova Scotia Community College also closed its Cumberland campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, at 2:30 p.m.