When Alex McDonald arrived at Comeauville wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., Monday afternoon and saw his fishing boat was missing, he said he was "stunned."

The part of the wharf where McDonald's boat — Buck and Doe — had been tied up was burned and the seven thick ropes that kept it there were also burned off.

"It's obvious they burnt it off because they couldn't untie it. Whoever did it, it was well planned, they had to come there with torches to burn that rope off," said McDonald. "There had to be more than person and then they would have towed the boat out or they would have hotwired it."

Alex McDonald's fishing vessel, Buck and Doe, was found burning in the middle of St. Mary's Bay. (Alex McDonald)

"I never expected anything like this in my whole entire life. I have no enemies," said McDonald, who started fishing at the Comeauville wharf last fall.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, McDonald said RCMP told him the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans came across his burning boat in the middle of St. Marys Bay and saw it sink.

DFO confirmed Monday evening it was made aware of a fire aboard a vessel in St. Mary's Bay, N.S. It said the local fire marshal has been asked to determine the cause.

McDonald, who said he has a commercial lobster fishing licence, hadn't been out fishing in three weeks. He said he had been busy preparing for the commercial fishing season, which begins Nov. 27. The last time he saw the boat was early Saturday morning.

'It happened because I'm Aboriginal'

McDonald called RCMP to report what happened. While RCMP told CBC News it's too early to comment on the investigation, McDonald believes his boat was targeted because he's Indigenous.

"The crazy thing about it is there's a non-Native boat right behind mine that's still there. They didn't target that boat. They targeted my boat," said McDonald, a council member of the Sipekne'katik band.

"It happened because I'm Aboriginal and it's at a wharf that nobody keeps an eye on."

In September, DFO said there were "clear indications" of abuse in First Nations Lobster fisheries. Thousands of small, dead lobsters were found piled up in the woods in Weymouth, N.S. around the same time.

McDonald said it's possible that's why his own boat was targeted.

Commercial fishing vessel

McDonald said the loss of his boat represents a major blow to his livelihood.

"I'm fishing a commercial licence, DFO licence every year. It is a loss. I fish for bait. I catch bait for my season," said McDonald. "This is not a boat that's fishing out there doing treaty fishing. This is a boat that fishes a commercial licence."

"I fish alongside of everybody else out in that water, 997 boats are in that water when I'm out there."

'It's not just a boat'

McDonald said he recently spent $7,300 to fix the boat's reduction gear. He said the GPS on the boat contained valuable information like where to lay traps and routes on how to get from place to place.

"So many plots and so many holes, so many nice spots to put traps that every fisherman treasures. When you find a good hole you want to be able to put your gear back there so you can get that lobster for the season," said McDonald.

"That's all gone. That valuable information is gone. That's hurtful. It's not just a boat, it's the information with the boat."