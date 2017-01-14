A crew member on a fishing vessel just off the coast of Clark's Harbour, N.S., was plucked from the boat by a helicopter after experiencing a suspected heart attack Saturday morning.

Sub-Lt. Sean Ritchie with Maritime Forces Atlantic public affairs said the call came in at about 6:40 a.m.

Ritchie said the joint rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax tasked a Cormorant helicopter from 14 Wing Greenwood for the medical evacuation of the crew member, who was transported without issue to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Ritchie did not know the gender or age of the crew member.