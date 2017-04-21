A recent federal government decision to increase First Nations' access to the Gulf of St. Lawrence snow crab fishery this year has angered some fish harvesters.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is giving Indigenous groups a one-time allocation of 1,100 tonnes of snow crab, or 2.5 per cent of the overall 2017 quota, in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

This year's gulf quota is 43,000 tonnes, doubled from 2016.

The April 13 announcement was the first redistribution of traditional fleet quota to First Nations since 2003. That was triggered by the landmark 1999 Marshall case. In that decision, the Supreme Court of Canada found the Mi'kmaq, Maliseet and Passamaquoddy people in Atlantic Canada and Quebec were entitled to earn a moderate living from the commercial fishery.

'Un-open' process worth about $10M

Ottawa has not said which First Nations will get the quota. Using conservative price estimates, it is worth around $10 million.

"This was the most un-open and most un-transparent process I've ever seen," said Basil MacLean, president of the Area 19 Snow Crab Fishermen's Association, which includes 140 snow crab licence holders in western Cape Breton.

MacLean said at current prices for Area 149 licence holders the redistribution will mean $700,000 less than they could have made in 2017. He said his group will seek compensation if the 2.5 per cent reduction in share becomes permanent.

"We're really, really unhappy with what has taken place here and how it has taken place," said MacLean.

He said First Nations fishermen have a terrific relationship with the traditional fleet and their involvement predates Marshall.

"They have been there since 1992," he said.

Snow crab is Nova Scotia's second-most valuable seafood export, worth $225 million in 2015, according to the Nova Scotia government.

Buying a snow crab enterprise is an expensive proposition, with values calculated by the cost per trap. MacLean said the most recent sale in his area was $90,000 a trap. The average fishermen fishes about 15 traps.

MacLean said there was "zero" consultation.

Improving access for Indigenous groups

DFO told CBC News in an e-mail that it informed Area 19 representatives it was going to allocate a small portion of this year's quota increase to Indigenous communities.

"We are committed to working closely with Indigenous groups on present and future management decisions to improve access to Indigenous groups to fisheries, including southern Gulf of St. Lawrence snow crab," DFO spokesperson Sarah Gilbert said.

Over 90 per cent of the southern gulf snow crab fishery is in Area 12, which has a total allowable catch of nearly 40,000 tonnes shared between the Maritime provinces and Quebec.

The biggest share goes to the New Brunswick mid-shore fleet. Its representative, Robert Haché, declined to comment, citing the fleet's on-going legal action against DFO. It is attempting to get compensation for the last time DFO redistributed snow crab from the fleet to First Nations and other fleets in 2003.

Nova Scotia First Nations have been integrated into the commercial snow crab fishery for many years. In addition to the quota they were awarded back in the early 2000s, First Nations groups have been buying in as well. Pictou Landing, Paqtnkek and Wagmatcook have about 12 per cent of the quota in Area 19.

Increased allocation

Chief Andrea Paul of Pictou Landing told CBC News her band was not involved in this decision, did not ask for quota and does not know if it will see any of it.

According to DFO, a meeting with chiefs and representatives of First Nations who hold snow crab licences was held on Feb. 28.

"The majority of First Nations, including representatives from Nova Scotia, referred to the increased TAC [total allowable catch] for 2017 and requested that consideration be given on future access for Indigenous communities that do not currently hold an allocation in the fishery," DFO said in response to CBC News.