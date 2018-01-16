Mental health services will soon be easier to access for those living in Nova Scotia's First Nations communities.

A pilot project will send a wellness team to each of the province's First Nation communities to inform residents about what services are available and how to access them.

The Eastern Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Mental Wellness team is piloting the program in all five communities in Unama'ki — or Cape Breton — as well as Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw First Nation in Antigonish County.

Filling the gaps

Nadia House, the leader for the eastern division of the Mainland Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Mental Wellness team, says the group will look at what is missing in these communities and try to fill the gaps.

"Eskasoni, for instance, has a lot of wonderful services," she said. "We can see what they have, and look at other communities to see what they don't have, and maybe try to provide that, or help them advocate to provide those services there."

The four-person wellness team is based out of Membertou. In addition to House, Richard Young is the cultural support adviser, John Rolls is the advocacy case manager and Megan Bowers is the behavioural support adviser for children and youth.

Tailored program

Programs will be tailored to each community, House said, because each community is different.

Young noted not every community is fluent in Mi'kmaq and not every community has a strong culture.

He said the team will adapt to the needs of each community by, for example, providing smudging or spiritual guidance when desired.

"To achieve wellness, you need the whole community. You need to connect people with elders and culture and language and activities — just to find a sense of identity and to find healing," Young said.

Community outreach meetings will be held over the coming weeks.

The pilot project runs until March 31, 2019.