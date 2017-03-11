A 32-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2013 death of Matthew Sudds.

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder was arrested without incident in Surrey, B.C., on Friday.

"It's been a long, drawn out investigation by everybody involved and it's finally come together," said Staff Sgt. Bill Morris with the Halifax Regional Police.

Whynder will be brought to Halifax provincial court in the coming week to answer to the charges.

"They'll have to do some paperwork in B.C., but I expect Mr. Whynder will be back in Halifax probably this week," said Morris.

Sudds was shot to death in October 2013 and his body was found near Africville Park.

In 2012, Sudds was on Halifax Regional Police's most-wanted list for assault and failing to comply with conditions.