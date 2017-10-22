A small brush fire broke out on Citadel Hill Saturday night after a charity fundraiser's fireworks display went awry.

No one was injured and Halifax firefighters put the fire out.

The fireworks show was the closing event for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada's Light the Night Walk.

Pictures and video of the fire were posted to social media.

Walk spokesperson Krissy Arbuckle said people were kept out of harm's way when the fire occurred, and said the event was a success.

"Biggest and best ever in Halifax! We raised $775,000 for blood cancer patients and their families," she said in an email.

No one was injured in the brush fire. (Connor Myers Fitness/Instagram)