1 person killed in early morning fire in Dartmouth

One person has died as a result of a fire in north-end Dartmouth, N.S., early Saturday morning.

The fire was one of two that broke out in the neighbourhood within hours of each other.

Firefighters were called to the first fire at a four-storey apartment complex on Primrose Street around 3:35 a.m.

Brian Gray, deputy chief of operations for Halifax Fire and Emergency, said one person was killed and another was sent to hospital.

Brian Gray, deputy chief of operations for Halifax Fire and Emergency, said crews were expected to be on Primrose Street for several more hours. (Emma Davie/CBC)

He couldn't comment on the severity of that victim's injuries.

By 7:30 a.m., 10 crews were fighting the fire and the building had been evacuated.

"It appears the fire started in a third-floor apartment, spread up onto the fourth floor and out onto the roof of the structure and has spread across some other units. We're still trying to get some fire control on it at this time," Gray said.

It’s unclear at this point how active the fire is, but there’s a lot of water being pumped into the roof <a href="https://t.co/2IhAZSFbnw">pic.twitter.com/2IhAZSFbnw</a> —@cbcemma

At 5:15 a.m. firefighters were called to another fire at the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street, only about 750 metres away.

Gray said 24 firefighters were fighting the fire at the six-unit residential and commercial building. No one was injured, he said.

The deputy chief said he expects crews will remain at the Primrose Street site for several more hours for fire control and investigation.

He couldn't say whether the fire was suspicious.