A stranded deer was guided to safety off a frozen lake Sunday morning with help from firefighters and officials from Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources.

They were able to help the animal reach the shore of Long Lake in Hammonds Plains, N.S., Sunday shortly before noon.

Mike Blackburn, division commander of Halifax Fire, said the ice on the snow-covered lake was about 15 centimetres thick.

"[The deer] never went through the ice. I think it was just unable to get any traction and now it's out in the middle," he told CBC from the scene.

With the crew's help, the deer hobbled to shore with an injury to its right front leg.

The animal will get a full assessment after resting and then officials with natural resources will decide what to do next.