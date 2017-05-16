One man was sent to hospital after he and eight others were forced out of their apartments after a fire in their three-storey building in Truro, N.S., overnight, according to the Red Cross.

Truro fire Chief Blois Curry said the man appeared to have minor burns.

"He was hanging out the window so when our guys arrived they basically laddered it and went in and did the rescue with him," Blois said.

"We sent a firefighter up and brought him down through the window and then we sent the crew in to do the attack and we rescued another gentleman from another apartment in the back."

The Red Cross provided emergency lodging for eight of the tenants.

A security guard is watching over the building. What caused the fire inside is still under investigation. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the building, which is at the corner of Revere and Prince streets.

It appears that the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment, said Curry.

It's not clear when the residents may be allowed back in the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There are nine separate apartment units in the building.

The ground floor houses offices and a club run by the Colchester East Hants branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.