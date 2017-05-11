Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency service says it's looking into what caused a fire truck's engine to catch fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were responding to a medical call around 9 a.m. when they heard an "odd noise" coming from the engine while driving on West Porters Lake Road, said Deputy Chief Roy Hollett.

Hollett said the engine began to lose power, the crew pulled over and the truck's cab began to fill with smoke.

The crew attempted to control the blaze with a dry chemical extinguisher. A second truck then showed up and was able to put the fire out.

Hollett said the equipment on the damaged truck was moved to a spare vehicle, so there will be no disruption of service. He said it's not yet clear how much the fire damaged the truck.

"The engine looks really damaged but I wouldn't put a cost on it right now," he said.

Hollett said no one was injured, though the crew did inhale a bit of smoke.