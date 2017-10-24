A massive fire that tore through several businesses in downtown Bridgewater has been deemed suspicious, the Bridgewater Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

The fire started Sunday night at 535 King St. and it took firefighters hours to put it out.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the scene was turned back over to the insurers, who have brought in private security to watch the site overnight. The structure is set to be demolished on Wednesday.

"We did use a drone to do some aerial shots this morning over the fire scene in conjunction with the fire service and the fire marshal's office," said acting Bridgewater Police Service chief Scott Feener.

A fire official told CBC News on Monday the blaze started on the ground floor where Big Daddy's Wholesale store and marijuana dispensary Green Way were located.

Tips sought

The official said the fire then spread to the other side of the building and up to the second floor.

A Rogers outlet and a tattoo parlour, Artistic Issues, sustained extensive water damage.

A Keller Williams Select Realty location was also damaged in the fire.

King Street from Old Bridge Street to Phoenix Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians on the west side until the scene is made safe for the public's use, police said.

The Bridgewater Police Service wants anyone with information about the fire to get in touch.