Skip to Main Content
Fire shuts down landfill in East Hants

Notifications

Fire shuts down landfill in East Hants

The fire kept firefighters busy for several hours as they fought to extinguish the blaze.

Curbside collection will still go ahead as planned

CBC News ·
The East Hants Waste Management Centre is shut down today after a fire last night into Monday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Several fire departments responded after a fire broke out at the East Hants Waste Management Centre last night, according to a post on the Municipality of East Hants' website.  

The fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday night at the facility's waste/recycling transfer station in Georgefield, N.S., near Upper Kennetcook.

The fire continued burning into Monday morning before it was put out.   

There's no indication anyone was injured. 

It's not clear what started the fire or what kind of damage it may have caused.

CBC News has reached out to the municipality for more details.

As a result of the fire, the Waste Management Centre will remain closed today for all customers. The municipality said the closure will provide the team time to clean up the site and secure options for managing materials.

Curbside collection will not be impacted by this incident.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us