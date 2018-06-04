Fire shuts down landfill in East Hants

Several fire departments responded after a fire broke out at the East Hants Waste Management Centre last night, according to a post on the Municipality of East Hants' website.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday night at the facility's waste/recycling transfer station in Georgefield, N.S., near Upper Kennetcook.

The fire continued burning into Monday morning before it was put out.

There's no indication anyone was injured.

It's not clear what started the fire or what kind of damage it may have caused.

CBC News has reached out to the municipality for more details.

As a result of the fire, the Waste Management Centre will remain closed today for all customers. The municipality said the closure will provide the team time to clean up the site and secure options for managing materials.

Curbside collection will not be impacted by this incident.