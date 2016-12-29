A Cape Breton woman killed in a Sydney house fire on Boxing Day is being remembered as someone who devoted herself to saving the lives of others.

Barbara Johanna MacDonald, 59, was a member of Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue for the past 10 years. She was also a first responder with St. John Ambulance.

"She'll be missed. It's a great loss," said Paul Vienneau, a manager for the search-and-rescue team. "We were shocked."

It's not yet known what caused the fire, which broke out around 9:30 p.m. in a two-storey home in the Whitney Pier area.

The blaze was so advanced that firefighters were unable to enter the home through the doors and had to use a first-floor window instead.

Police said a man in his 50s escaped with minor injuries.

Vienneau said he had been on duty with MacDonald just a couple of days prior to her death.

When asked what he remembers most about his colleague, Vienneau replied: "Her dedication."

"She certainly knew what she doing in the woods, and definitely knew what she was doing medical-wise, first aid."

Vienneau said 2016 has been particularly tough for search-and-rescue because two other active volunteers died earlier this year.

"She joins a good team up there in heaven," he said.

The fire marshal's office is continuing its investigation into the fire.