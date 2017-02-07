Firefighters called Monday evening to a fire at an abandoned Whitney Pier house found a man dead inside.

Cape Breton Regional Police and the fire marshal are now investigating.

The owner of the building on Robert Street, Danny Ellis, said it was abandoned and was going to be torn down. He said the doors were nailed shut when it was last checked last week.

Police said they were called to the scene around 9 p.m. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Ellis said he was planning to build low income housing on the site. He speculated the man found in the fire was homeless and was trying to escape the cold.